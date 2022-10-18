Farmer couple electrocuted in Karimnagar

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR
October 18, 2022 20:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A farmer couple died of electrocution in an agricultural field at Vedurugatta village in Choppadandi mandal of Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Odelu, 40, and Rajitha, 35, of Eligaid village in Peddapalli district.

Police said Odelu suffered a fatal electric shock when he accidentally stepped on a live wire uprooted from the three-phase power supply line while working in an agricultural field at Vedurugatta on Tuesday morning. His wife was also electrocuted while trying to rescue him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the live wire had snapped from the overhead power line at the agricultural field due to strong gales that accompanied rain on Monday. The insulator and other electrical components of the overhead power line suffered damage in a lightning strike two days ago, sources added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Choppadandi police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app