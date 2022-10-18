Farmer couple electrocuted in Karimnagar

ADVERTISEMENT

A farmer couple died of electrocution in an agricultural field at Vedurugatta village in Choppadandi mandal of Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Odelu, 40, and Rajitha, 35, of Eligaid village in Peddapalli district.

Police said Odelu suffered a fatal electric shock when he accidentally stepped on a live wire uprooted from the three-phase power supply line while working in an agricultural field at Vedurugatta on Tuesday morning. His wife was also electrocuted while trying to rescue him.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the live wire had snapped from the overhead power line at the agricultural field due to strong gales that accompanied rain on Monday. The insulator and other electrical components of the overhead power line suffered damage in a lightning strike two days ago, sources added.

Choppadandi police have registered a case and are investigating.