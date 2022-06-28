Farmer commits suicide

A farmer M. Rami Reddy committed suicide by hanging at his farm at Kangal village in Toguta mandal in the wee hours of Tuesday. He is survived by wife Sampurna, son Aravind Reddy, and two daughters Harika and Navya.

According sources, Mancherla Rami Reddy committed suicide by hanging to a tree in his farm. It was stated that he had four and a half acres of land and dug four borewells and all of them failed. Unable to come out of the debt trap, he took the extreme step.