Farmer commits suicide, writes to CM

HYDERABAD:

10 December 2021 22:50 IST

Karnam Ravikumar (45), a farmer, committed suicide by consuming pesticide late on Thursday night. The incident took place at Boguda Bhupathipur village in Haveli Ghanpur mandal of Medak district on Friday morning.

Police reportedly seized a letter written by him addressing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Dear KCR Sir, you have asked us to go for fine variety during rainy season. Not only yield was less but also there was no support price. My field was with full of water and how can I pay to land owner? I can cultivate only paddy and nothing else in field. My father is not getting pension though he was 67 years old,” said Ravi Kumar in the letter purportedly written by him to the Chief Minister.

It was stated that his son has some health problem and he needs about five injections every month, each costing about ₹ 5,000. Some neighbouring farmers told a news channel that Ravikumar was having about ₹ 10 lakh debt and, unable to come out of the debt, took the extreme step.

Medak (Rural) police registered a case and are investigating. Body was handed over to family members after postmortem.

MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy visited Boguda Bhupatipur and consoled the family members of Ravikumar and assured total support.