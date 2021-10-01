Farmer-centric film Rythanna amplifies ryots’ voices

KHAMMAM

01 October 2021 21:28 IST

Film portrays issues faced by farmers

Reiterating their steadfast support for the cause of farmers, a host of organisations representing the farmers and other toiling masses have launched a social media campaign to promote the farmer-centric “Rythanna” Telugu film in an effort to amplify the farmers' voices and support their protracted agitation against the Centre's three farm laws through the powerful medium of cinema.

The recently released "Rythanna" movie, directed by noted Telugu actor and producer R Narayana Murthy, is based on the issues concerning farmers and their relentless struggle against the "anti-farmer" policies.

As the name suggests, the film portrays the vital role of Annadatas (food givers) as the backbone of the country's economy and the plethora of issues concerning the farmers such as lack of remunerative prices for their produce, endless exploitation by middlemen, distress-induced suicides and the imminent risk of exploitation by corporate entities.

Various farmers and other mass organisations owing allegiance to the three Left parties have urged their members to watch “Rythanna” movie to be screened at Vinoda theatre in the town from October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi jayanti, to express their solidarity with the farmers’ cause.

The film will be screened in four theatres one each in Khammam, Madhira, Kothagudem and Yellandu towns in the old undivided Khammam district, considered as the traditional bastion of the Left parties, for one week from Saturday.

Mr Murthy, who played the lead role in the film, has been touring various parts of the erstwhile composite Khammam district for the past few days to promote the farmer-centric film.

He has met senior leaders of the CPI (M), the CPI and the CPI (ML-New Democracy) and other organisations seeking their cooperation to encourage the farmers and the toiling masses besides their party cadres to watch Rythanna film.

He interacted with farmers at various villages in Madhira mandal on Friday and exhorted them to watch "Rythanna" movie to espouse the cause of farmers.

The film portrays the multitude of issues concerning farmers and their protracted struggle against the Centre's three agricultural laws that threaten their livelihoods, undermine food security and make the farmers labourers in their own lands, says Mr Murthy explaining about the theme of his recently released film.

"It highlights the relentless agitation by farmers with undaunted spirit against the imminent threat of corporate slavery to protect farmers' interests and rights, he narrates the crux of the film's theme.

Apart from highlighting agrarian crisis, farmers' distress and their multitude of issues, the film shows the solution to these problems, which lies in implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations in toto and scrapping of the three agricultural laws, Mr Murthy asserts.