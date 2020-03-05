Farmer attempts suicide at Siddipet MRO office

A farmer attempted suicide at the Siddipet (Rural) Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) office on Thursday. In a quick response, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao immediately ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The incident created ripples as it happened in the district headquarters being represented by both Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr. Harish Rao.

Overpowered and stopped

According to sources, Kasula Kishtaiah of Mittapally village in Siddipet urban mandal has arrived with a petrol bottle threatening to immolate himself alleging his land was forcibly taken way by officials. Revenue officials alerted the police who rushed to the spot, overpowered the farmer, and took the petrol bottle away from him.

Responding to the incident, Mr. Harish Rao has directed Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy to conduct an inquiry and submit a report immediately.

Skyhigh land prices the reason

The Collector in turn spoke to the RDO K. Ananta Reddy who informed that Mr. Kishtaiah was allotted three acres of land in 1977 and he had sold the same to another farmer in 2012, which was illegal. The same land was taken back by officials. As land rates in the area have skyrocketed, now the farmer has been alleging that officials were taking away his land.

Mr. Ananta Reddy said that enquiry is on and action will be taken against those responsible. He said they held counselling for the farmer and sent him back.