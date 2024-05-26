Farmer and friend on bike killed as tree uproots due to sudden downpour

Sudden downpour on Sunday evening killed two men on a bike as a tree uprooted and crushed them in Keesara.

Sub Inspector U. Madhu confirmed that the two, identified as Nagireddy Ram Reddy, 56, and his friend Dhanunjay, 35, both farmers, were heading from Thimmaipally to Shamirpet on their two-wheeler without any protective headgear.

“While crossing Venugopal Swamy Road, a big tree uprooted and fell on them due to heavy rain on Sunday evening. Both were crushed under it. While Ram Reddy, the bike rider, died on the spot due to grave head injuries, Dhanunjay succumbed to head and chest injuries at a private hospital in ECIL,” said the official.

The Keesara police registered a case and informed their families about the mishap. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for postmortem.