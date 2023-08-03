ADVERTISEMENT

Farm loan waiver will not be sufficient for even the interest accrued: MLC Jeevan Reddy

August 03, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The government remembered it only because elections are approaching, says Congress MLC

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy said the government’s delayed announcement on farm loan waiver would not even cover the interest levied by the banks on the actual loan taken and demanded that the interest accrued should also be waived off.

Questioning the sincerity of the government, he said loan waiver was promised in 2018 and by this time farmers should have been free of the loan burden. But Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao remembered this only because the elections were approaching. He feared that the government may use the election notification excuse to escape from waiving off the loan ultimately.

Mr. Reddy also said the KCR government stopped all the benefits to farmers citing Rythu Bandhu and now even that is stopped. Though it is August the financial support has been extended to farmers owning up to 6 acres only and there is no sign of the remaining farmers getting it.

