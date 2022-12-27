‘Farm House Files’, a flop show: Kishan Reddy

December 27, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has tried to throw mud on the BJP and it has returned to the ruling party in the state with huge force and it was now the turn of the Chief Minister to come clean.

“Farm House Files story was scripted, produced and directed by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao using three MLAs who switched loyalty from Congress. As there is no transparency in the investigation as suspected by us, the High Court directed to hand over the case registered at Moinabad police station to the CBI. Now, all the facts come to the fore and let the people of Telangana know them,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy while speaking to reporters here at party office on Tuesday.

Questioning the reason behind keeping the MLAs involved in the case at Pragathi Bhavan for several days, he pointed at the contradictory statement by an MLA that no money was involved in the case while Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao accused of involvement of ₹400 crore cash at one instance and ₹100 crore at another instance at Munugode byelection campaign.

Accusing Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao of enacting the drama to divert the attention of Munugode people from his failures, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that BRS and Chief Minister had repeatedly indulged in vicious campaign against the BJP. “This was not for the first time the court has found fault with Chief Minister. In the past also, only with the intervention of the High Court Dharna Chowk at Indira park was opened for public protests,” said the Union Minister.

Stating that the BJP had clear cut stand in admitting leaders from others parties only after their resignation from the elected posts, Mr. Kishan accused that the BRS had the history of poaching MLAs from other parties like TDP, Congress, YSRTP but it had also swallowed some parties like BSP itself.