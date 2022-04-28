Farewell to Justice Rajasheker Reddy

Judges must be humane and compassionate in addition to being independent, honest and courageous, said Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday.

Speaking at the farewell programme organised at First Court hall in the HC on the last day of his service, he observed that it was the duty of courts not only to protect the rights of people but also ensure that the latter lived with dignity. Thanking Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and other judges of the HC for their cooperation in adjudication of cases, Justice Rajasheker Reddy said he was proud to be part of Telangana HC.