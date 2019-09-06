Farewell to Governor tomorrow

The State government will host a farewell function for outgoing Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at the Chief Minister’s camp office on Saturday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and higher officials, will be there at the farewell. Arrangements for the occasion were being made, sources said.

Incidentally, Governor-designate Tamilisai Soundararajan will be sworn in by the High Court Chief Justice at Raj Bhavan in the city on Sunday.

Mr. E.S.L. Narasimhan had assumed office as Governor of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in January 2010 after being transferred from Chhattisgarh.

The Centre extended his term by five years in 2012, but allowed him in the post even later.