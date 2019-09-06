Telangana

Farewell to Governor tomorrow

A caricature of Narasimhan made by special Chief Secretary B.P. Acharya.

A caricature of Narasimhan made by special Chief Secretary B.P. Acharya.  

more-in

Soundararajan to be sworn in on Sunday

The State government will host a farewell function for outgoing Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at the Chief Minister’s camp office on Saturday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and higher officials, will be there at the farewell. Arrangements for the occasion were being made, sources said.

Incidentally, Governor-designate Tamilisai Soundararajan will be sworn in by the High Court Chief Justice at Raj Bhavan in the city on Sunday.

Mr. E.S.L. Narasimhan had assumed office as Governor of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in January 2010 after being transferred from Chhattisgarh.

The Centre extended his term by five years in 2012, but allowed him in the post even later.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2019 2:04:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/farewell-to-governor-tomorrow/article29345383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY