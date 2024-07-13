ADVERTISEMENT

Fancy numbers auction rakes in ₹18.28 lakh

Published - July 13, 2024 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport Department organised an auction of fancy vehicle registration numbers which generated a revenue of ₹18,28,797. The highest bid was for the coveted number comprising all 9s that was auctioned for ₹6,00,999.

Officials named the bidder as Mamidi Rajashekhar Reddy, who went home with the number TG 10 9999, for his Toyota Vellfire Hybrid.

Apart from this, the RTA auctioned four other fancy registration numbers. The registration number TG 10 A 0001, a Mercedes-Benz E 220 D, was sold for ₹3,60,000. The successful bidder was Ranjitha Gopi Rao Yanimadula. The number TG 10A 0009, a Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 D, was sold to MAC Labs Limited for ₹2,61,126.

The RTA also auctioned TG 10A 0007, a Toyota Innova Crysta, for ₹1,61,999 to Shiva Kalyan Mekala, and TG 10A 0005, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 580, for ₹51,500 to the supermarket chain Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited.

With the Transport Department introducing TG vehicle registration numbers, the RTA-organised auctions in March raked in ₹2,51,86,347 across the districts of Telangana. The highest bid was for TG 09 0001. This was sold to Rudra Rajeev Kumar for ₹9,61,111.

