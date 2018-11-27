‘Family parties’ TRS and Congress are two faces of the same coin: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first election rally in poll-bound Telangana, said the Congress and TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) are “family parties” and they are two faces of the same coin.

Claiming that there was no democracy in both the parties, Mr. Modi said, “They compete with each other in spreading untruths and half truths and therefore you don’t believe them in this election.”

Family rule and vote bank politics were impediments for development and vote bank politics was a moth which ate the vitals of the economy, Mr. Modi said while addressing a well attended election meeting at Giriraj Government College ground in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

“Where there is family rule, there is no development. It is ridiculous for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to criticize the family rule of K. Chandrasekhar Rao while running the same show. Mr. Rao dashed the hopes and aspirations of Telangana people in his four-and-a-half year governance. Both Congress and TRS are involved in a friendly contest. Rao is a friend of Congress,” Mr. Modi remarked.

Mr. Modi said that Mr. Rao ate the salt of Congress-led UPA government as he was the Minister in it and enjoyed facilities. "Sonia acted as a remote control of the UPA regime and Rao knew it better," the prime minister said launching a tirade on Congress and TRS. Mr. Rao, in fact, got training under the tutelage of Congress, he added.

Drawing comparison between the two, Mr. Modi said Mr. Rao as a student of Congress did so much of damage to the State that much of damage the Congress would do it was voted to power. “Therefore, you have only one way for development that is BJP. Congress ruled the country from Delhi to galli (street) for several years. When I questioned what had it done all those years, they started attacking me asking my caste and personal details,” he said.

Prime Minister said that the Chief Minister, with his "feeling of insecurity", has not allowed the implementation of Ayushman Bharath and as a result lakhs of poor families were getting affected in the State. In just two months of the introduction of the scheme three lakh families got benefit availing medical treatment for cancer and major diseases up to Rs. 5 lakh, he claimed.

Pooh-poohing the yagas and yagnas of Mr. Rao, he said that the former was whiling away the time by indulging in use of neembu-mirchi (lemon and chillis). "He left the public health to the air. Therefore, the poor were suffering. Condition of hospitals was bad and the condition of medical college here worst," he said.

Asking the people "if they like to vote for Congress" which failed the State, he reminded that wherever Congress was defeated it did not come back to power again. “I appeal to you to give the chance to BJP once and vote for it on December 7,” he said.