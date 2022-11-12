‘Family-ruled’ and ‘looting’ State government will not be spared: PM Modi in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took potshots at the Telangana State government while addressing BJP workers at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad

R. Ravikanth Reddy HYDERABAD:
November 12, 2022 16:16 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on arriving in Hyderabad, said that family rule and corruption are the biggest enemies of people. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Hyderabad Saturday afternoon on his way to Ramagundam, warned that the “family-ruled” State government that was “looting” the people of Telangana “would not be spared”.

“Family rule and corruption are the biggest enemies of the people, and the BJP would root out those indulging in it. Those who are looting the poor will not be spared,” he warned while addressing BJP workers at the Begumpet airport.

Mr. Modi said those involved in corruption are trying to form a platform against the BJP, and that the people of Telangana and others around the country were watching it keenly. The power of the BJP was seen in the Munugode bypolls, he stated, noting that an entire government was brought to one constituency.

‘Lotus will bloom’

Mr. Modi said that the “lotus will bloom” in the State, referring to the BJP’s symbol. “Telangana is waiting for the people-first rule offered by the BJP and not the family-first rule,” he said, targeting Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Criticising the personal beliefs of the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister said in a city that is known for the IT revolution the governance runs on superstitions. “Where should one go and who should be in the Cabinet are decided by superstitions and not talent,” he said. Mr. Modi also accused the TRS government of diluting the PM Awas Yojana to promote its ‘failed’ double bedroom houses concept.

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha member K. Lakshman were among those who received the Prime Minister.

