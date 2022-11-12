‘Family-ruled’ and ‘corrupt’ State government in Telangana will not be spared: PM Modi

Lotus will bloom in Telangana soon, says Prime Minister in Hyderabad before leaving to Ramagundam

R. Ravikanth Reddy Hyderabad
November 12, 2022 20:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after inaugurating the Ramagundam Fertiliser and Chemical Ltd (RFCL) plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Hyderabad on way to Ramagundam on Saturday afternoon, warned that the government that was ‘looting’ the people of Telangana would not be spared.

Family rule and corruption are the biggest enemies and the BJP would root out those indulging in it. Those looting the poor will not be spared, he warned while addressing the party workers at the Begumpet Airport.

The PM claimed that those involved in corruption were trying to create a new platform fearing the investigative agencies. But people of Telangana were watching it keenly, he said in an apparent reference to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Mr. Modi said the power of BJP workers was seen in the Munugode byelection as they brought an entire government to one constituency. Soon, the lotus, which is the symbol of the BJP, would bloom in Telangana driving away the darkness. Telangana was waiting for the ‘People First’ rule offered by the BJP and not the ‘Family First’ rule, he said targeting the Chief Minister.

Superstition rules in IT city

Criticising the personal beliefs of the Chief Minister, he said in a city that is known for the IT revolution the governance runs on superstitions. “Where should one go and who should be taken in the Cabinet or dropped are decided by superstitions,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The PM also accused the TRS government of diluting the PM Awas Yojana to promote its ‘failed’ Double Bedroom Houses concept. Three crore houses were built by the Centre in other states but the TRS government was stalling them in Telangana, he claimed.

“I get kilos of abuses every day but God has given me the strength to convert them into nutrition and that is how I stay energised,” he said even as he asked the party workers to ignore them. “You abuse me or the BJP but if you abuse Telangana you have to be cautious,” he said in an indirect reference to the increased verbal attack on the Prime Minister by the TRS recently.

Long association

The PM said Telangana had a long association with the BJP as it sent one of the two BJP candidates in the country to Parliament in the 80s. “Now it will emerge as the biggest party in Telangana.”

Mr. Modi claimed that people’s confidence in the BJP was growing stating that wherever the BJP comes to power people re-elect the party for its governance. Giving an example, he said the BJP was nowhere in the political spectrum of Tripura but today it is a powerful force.

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha member K. Lakshman were among those who received the Prime Minister.

