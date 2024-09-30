ADVERTISEMENT

Family photograph only with permission in digital family cards, CM directs officials

Published - September 30, 2024 09:46 pm IST - Hyderabad

The process of identification of families has already been completed, based on existing data, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the field-level officials involved in the Digital Family Cards pilot project should seek the permission of families before taking their family pictures.

He said taking pictures of the families should be optional only and stop the photos if the family members object. He conducted a high-level review at the Secretariat. The officials informed that the field visit will be carried out for five days from October 3 to October 7.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to start the process at the field-level on a pilot basis in 119 Assembly Constituencies and suggested them to select one urban and one rural area within each constituency and if a constituency is entirely urban, two wards should be chosen. If it is entirely rural, two villages should be selected, resulting in a total of 238 areas for field-level inspection.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the process of identification of families has already been completed, based on the data of Ration Cards, Pension, Self-Help groups, Farmer Insurance, Insurance and Health insurance, among others. Ministers — Konda Surekha, P. Srinivasa Reddy, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sheshadri were among present.

