‘Family of three may have died after accidentally inhaling carbon monoxide’

The Sanathnagar police probing the case of a family of three found dead in their residence in Czech Colony, linked the death to carbon monoxide poisoning. Initial reports suggested electrocution.

Preliminary probe by medical professionals revealed inhalation of carbon monoxide gas as the cause of death of P. Venkatesh, 60, his wife P. Madhavi, 55, and their son Harikrishna, 30, on Sunday morning.

“The LPG-fuelled geyser should be installed in a well ventilated space. In this case, the geyser was inside the washroom without much ventilation. Due to incomplete combustion of LPG, carbon monoxide spread in the room. The members fell unconscious and eventually succumbed,” said investigating officer and Sanathnagar Crime Inspector Nagireddy.

According to the official, Harikrishna was taking a shower at around 8.30 a.m. on Sunday when the incident happened.

A gas burner is used below the water tank which uses oxygen from the atmosphere for burning gas. “When the geyser is operated in non-ventilated space, the available oxygen is used for the burning of gas causing a drop in oxygen levels in the atmosphere. Following a build-up of carbon dioxide in the air, the fuel is prevented from burning fully and carbon monoxide gets formed,” said Dr. Venkanna of Hyderabad Clues Team.

A few body parts of the deceased have been preserved which will be analysed by the State Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

