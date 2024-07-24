ADVERTISEMENT

‘Family of three may have died after accidentally inhaling carbon monoxide’

Published - July 24, 2024 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sanathnagar police probing the case of a family of three found dead in their residence in Czech Colony, linked the death to carbon monoxide poisoning. Initial reports suggested electrocution.  

Preliminary probe by medical professionals revealed inhalation of carbon monoxide gas as the cause of death of P. Venkatesh, 60, his wife P. Madhavi, 55, and their son Harikrishna, 30, on Sunday morning.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“The LPG-fuelled geyser should be installed in a well ventilated space. In this case, the geyser was inside the washroom without much ventilation. Due to incomplete combustion of LPG, carbon monoxide spread in the room. The members fell unconscious and eventually succumbed,” said investigating officer and Sanathnagar Crime Inspector Nagireddy. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the official, Harikrishna was taking a shower at around 8.30 a.m. on Sunday when the incident happened.  

A gas burner is used below the water tank which uses oxygen from the atmosphere for burning gas. “When the geyser is operated in non-ventilated space, the available oxygen is used for the burning of gas causing a drop in oxygen levels in the atmosphere. Following a build-up of carbon dioxide in the air, the fuel is prevented from burning fully and carbon monoxide gets formed,” said Dr. Venkanna of Hyderabad Clues Team.  

A few body parts of the deceased have been preserved which will be analysed by the State Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US