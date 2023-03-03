Family of three killed as lorry ploughs into hut

March 03, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a tragic mishap, three members of a family were killed in their sleep when a speeding lorry ran over their hut at Kollur area of Ramachandrapuram during the wee hours of Thursday. Officials said that the driver, who was carrying a rice load from Haryana, is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Miyapur ACP P Narsimha Rao said that Babu Rathore, 45, along with his wife Kamali Bai, 40, and their son Bassappa Rathore, 20, were sleeping in the first one of a series of huts on the side of the road near Exit 2 of Kollur Outer Ring Road (ORR). “The lorry driver, headed towards Shamshabad from Haryana, is suspected to have fallen asleep and first dashed into a railing before crashing into their hut at around 4 a.m. on Thursday. The iron made huts were accommodating daily wage labourers from Karnataka. If the lorry would not have stopped on time, four to five more huts would have been crushed with more fatalities,” said the official adding that the family was eking out a livelihood by watering plants along the roadside.

On receiving the information, Ramachandrapuram policemen reached the spot and started rescue operations by clearing out the place while seizing the lorry and taking the driver into custody, who was booked under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC.