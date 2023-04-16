Family of three killed in fire mishap in Kushaiguda

April 16, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The family of three allegedly died due to asphyxiation

The Hindu Bureau

A couple and their five year old son were killed in a fire mishap reported in the wee hours of Sunday at a timber depot in Kushaiguda. 

Officials from the fire services said that the family, including Naresh (35) Suma (28) and their son Joshith (5) all natives of Thungathurthi of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, were residing in the adjacent building and that they allegedly died due to asphyxiation. “Heavy smoke gutted the area and made it difficult for the family to escape on time by leaving the premises. Their bodies were found during a sweep by our firefighters on Sunday morning,” said the officials. 

Following a distress call at 4:06 am, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with a hazardous material (hazmat) vehicle. Officials said that the fire is suspected to be due to an alleged short circuit at the empty timber depot. The bodies of the three killed in the mishap were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for postmortem examination.

Related Topics

Telangana / fire

CONNECT WITH US