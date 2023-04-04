Family of three, including 3-month-old baby, found dead 

April 04, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A young couple and their three-month-old baby were found dead at their house at Devarampally village of Chevella mandal in Rangareddy district on Tuesday.

Chevella police said the victims were identified as Ashok, in his late 20s, a goods transporter and a small farmer, his 22-year-old wife Ankita, and their baby girl.

According to the police, the mother and the child were found hanging and Ashok lay dead reportedly after consuming an unknown pesticide.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was learnt that Ashok had returned home at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, along with his cousin, with a biryani parcel after unloading bags of carrot produce at the Bowenpally vegetable market.

It was not clear what happened in the two hours that followed, and Ashok’s mother and sister who were sleeping in the next room were alerted by the loud television volume, the police said. And by the time the doors were broken open, the three were found dead.

It was also not clear if the couple had an argument which resulted in their taking the extreme step, since their voices were masked by the high volume of the television.

The Chevella police have registered the case under IPC S. 302 (murder) and Cr. PC S. 174. An investigation was opened.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialing ‘Roshni’ helpline at 040 – 66202000)