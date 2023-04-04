HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Family of three, including 3-month-old baby, found dead 

Relatives sleeping in the next room could not hear anything as the victims had turned up the volume of the television

April 04, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A young couple and their three-month-old baby were found dead at their house at Devarampally village of Chevella mandal in Rangareddy district on Tuesday.

Chevella police said the victims were identified as Ashok, in his late 20s, a goods transporter and a small farmer, his 22-year-old wife Ankita, and their baby girl.

According to the police, the mother and the child were found hanging and Ashok lay dead reportedly after consuming an unknown pesticide.

It was learnt that Ashok had returned home at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, along with his cousin, with a biryani parcel after unloading bags of carrot produce at the Bowenpally vegetable market.

It was not clear what happened in the two hours that followed, and Ashok’s mother and sister who were sleeping in the next room were alerted by the loud television volume, the police said. And by the time the doors were broken open, the three were found dead.

It was also not clear if the couple had an argument which resulted in their taking the extreme step, since their voices were masked by the high volume of the television.

The Chevella police have registered the case under IPC S. 302 (murder) and Cr. PC S. 174. An investigation was opened.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialing ‘Roshni’ helpline at 040 – 66202000)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.