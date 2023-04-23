Family of seven injured as RTC bus crashes into car

April 23, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A family of seven, including two children, sustained injuries in a road accident when a speeding RTC bus crashed into the car they were travelling in, at Paradise junction in Secunderabad on Sunday.

The Inspector of Ramgopalpet Police G. Lingeshwar Rao said that the family members identified as Jitender Jain (34), Padma Jain (33), Amit (24), Apeksha (26), Sanjay Jain (33), Himansh Jain (7), and Viara Jain (3), were heading from Parklane Road towards SD Road road in a car, when the mishap occurred.

“At around 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, K. Prem Singh, the driver of the RTC bus, which belongs to Nizamabad Depot-1, drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner and was heading from Ranigunj towards Paradise signal and hit the four-wheeler by jumping the signal. The bus crashed into the car, which resulted in all the passengers sustaining grievous injuries,” said the official.

The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, where the condition of four of them is said to be critical, and the driver was taken into custody. A case was booked by the police and a probe was launched.

