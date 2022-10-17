Family of four found dead inside house in Hyderabad’s Chandanagar

Preliminary, it was suspected that conflicts between Nagaraju and his wife Sujatha would have led to the extreme incident in Hyderabad’s Chandanagar

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 17, 2022 13:11 IST

A family of four including two school-going children were found dead at their house at Papi Reddy Colony in Chandanagar police limits here on Monday.

Police identified the bodies after neighbours in the colony dialled 100 at around 7.30 a.m. on Monday and alerted the police about foul smell emanating from the house.

In the crime scene, police said, Sujatha, a home-based tailor, children Siddappa, 11, and Ramya, 7, were found in a pool of blood with visible stab injuries reportedly caused by a pair of scissors. Her husband Nagaraju, a local vendor, was found hanging. Police said no note was found in the place.

Preliminary, it was suspected that conflicts between Nagaraju and Sujatha would have led to the extreme incident. The retrieved bodies were transported to Gandhi Hospital for further procedure.

Chandanagar police have opened a probe.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 – 6620 2000)

