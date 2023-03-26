ADVERTISEMENT

Family of four end lives in Hyderabad in suicide pact

March 26, 2023 06:19 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A family of four, including a couple and their two children, allegedly died by suicide at their house in Kapra on Saturday by consuming a chemical substance. The Kushaiguda police booked a case. 

Police said that the Gaade Satish, 39, a software engineer, was residing with his wife G. Veda, 35, and their children G. Nihal, 5, and G. Nishiket, 9, at Kandiguda Colony in Kapra. Inspector P. Venkateshwarulu said that they were found dead in their house on Saturday. 

“A bottle of potassium cyanide was found near their bodies. Preliminary investigation with the witnesses revealed that both the children were suffering from health issues and the couple reportedly resorted to the extreme step by feeding the poisonous substance to the children and consuming it themselves,” said the official. 

Upon information, the police team visited the place and shifted the bodies to the morgue for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and an investigation was launched.

