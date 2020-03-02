Family of COVID-19 patient brought to hospital

Hours after a 24-year-old software professional tested positive for Coronavirus, the State government went into a overdrive on Monday scurrying to identify the 80 people, who reportedly came into contact with him since the night of February 20.

As it became clear that the techie working for a Bengaluru-based company was down with COVID-19, the Health Department officials constituted a 20-member team of doctors and paramedics under the supervision of District Medical and Health Officer, Hyderabad to treat the patient and eight of his family members.

“The moment National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune report came, we rushed to their residence in Secunderabad and brought all the family members. They are under observation in the specially created isolation ward in Gandhi Hospital and their samples are being sent to the lab and also the NIV. Theirs is a joint family and we have to wait to see the results of the samples that are collected now,” said a top official, pleading anonymity.

Bus passengers

Another priority for the Health Department is to zero in on all the 27 passengers who had travelled by GO Tour Travels and Holidays AC sleeper bus on February 22. The bus had left Bengaluru at 9 p.m on February 22 and had reached Secunderabad at 7.15 a.m the next day.

The management of the travel agency had shared the list of passengers of the said bus with the Health Department and based on the contact numbers available in the list, the officials have got in touch with all the passengers and asked them to go for self quarantine. “Our health officials have spoken to them and enquired about any symptoms,” sources said.

Private hospital

This apart, 42 persons in Apollo Hospital, Secunderabad are said to have come into contact with the techie, who came for health check on February 23. “For the next three days, he had frequented the hospital till his report for testing of Swine Flu came negative. But, doctors advised him to go to Gandhi Hospital for further tests,” an official said.

Now, the 42 staff members including doctors, paramedical staff and front office personnel of the hospital are being asked to undergo all relevant tests, he said. It is understood that two staff members of the hospital have been brought to Gandhi Hospital with complaints of fever and cough. The patient had travelled by an Indigo flight from Dubai to Bengaluru on February 20 and had worked with 13 colleagues in the Bengaluru office before coming to Hyderabad.