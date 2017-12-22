Seven of a family die in ‘suicide pact’ in Telangana’s Rajapeta

Seven members of a family, including three children were found dead under suspicious circumstances at a private poultry farm in Rajapeta mandal headquarters, about 85 kms from Hyderabad on Friday morning.

The police who reached the site at 6.30 a.m. said they found all the bodies in the living room. The bodies were later shifted to Aler area hospital for post-mortem.

The victims were identified as D. Balaraju, 44, his wife Tirumala, 39, and their children Sravani, 14, Chintu, 12 and eight-year-old Bunny.

Two other victims are parents of Tirumala - B. Bala Narsimha, 68 and Bharatamma, 58, from Station Ghanpur of Jangaon district, who came to visit the family.

According to the police, preliminary findings showed that there were some disputes and the family was facing financial crisis too, but they wondered whether those were reasons enough for a suicide pact.

Locals and the farm owner who also said there were disputes said the death might have occurred after consuming meal mixed with poison the previous night.

The family of Balaraju, hailing from Munigadapa village in Jagdevpur mandal of Siddipet district, was working as farm labour taking care of the poultry. They were staying in a house adjacent to the farm for the past one month.

Rachakonda Joint Commisioner of Police Tarun Joshi speaking to the press said a full-fledged investigation was launched into the incident.

A CLUES team visited the spot and collected samples of the leftover food, pesticide containers and other evidence material. The police said that they could reach a conclusion on the exact cause of death only after analysing the post-mortem analysis of the bodies, and a report from the forensic agency.