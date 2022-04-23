Family members of organ donors felicitated

More people urged to take the pledge

After two long years because of COVID-19 pandemic, family members of organ donors were felicitated at a programme held by Jeevandan Cadaver Transplantation Programme officials in Hyderabad on Saturday. Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao has expressed heartfelt thanks to the family members.

He said that the donations has come to rescue to over 4000 people who received the organs. All transplantations are covered under Aarogyasri Health Scheme. Those who received the organs (liver, heart, and lungs) includes patients from other States too.

Mr Harish Rao said that 8000 people have registered with the programme and they are awaiting from the past four to five years.

On several occasions, officials of the programme have urged more people to take a pledge to donate organs. The Health Minister too has requested people to take the step.

The organ donation programme in the State was initiated in 2013. According to the latest statistics, a total of 1,021 organs were harvested from brain-dead individuals. From 2013 to 2021, the highest of 162 donations were recorded in the year 2021.

The demand for lung transplantations has increased after COVID pandemic. Out of the total 145 lungs donated from 2013, 85 were donated last year alone.

In-charge of the Jeevandan programme G. Swarnalatha said that among all the States in the country, the highest donation rate of 4.7 per million population is in Telangana. Average donation rate in India is 1 per million population. The highest donations in the world is in Spain with 45 per million population.