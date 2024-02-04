Family members of Congress leaders keen on Parliament elections

February 04, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

After the Congress rode to power in Telangana in the Assembly elections in December last, aspirants for the Parliament tickets have increased multi-fold with former ministers to new entrants throwing their hat in the ring.

The party received 306 applications for the 17 Parliament seats with seniors trying their luck for Khammam and Nalgonda seats. The party asked the aspirants to submit applications paying ₹50,000 to deter the non-serious candidates. However, the response has surprised the party leadership.

Most of the applicants are non-serious as they just want to be in the limelight as they eye for a nomination for any Corporation after being rejected for the Parliament seat, a senior leader commented.

Though several first-timers submitted their applications the competition coming from the family members of senior leaders is now proving to be a point of discussion among the leaders.

Khammam seat was the most sought-after where Nandini Bhatti, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka; Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, brother of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy; Tummala Yugender Rao, son of Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao applied apart from former Union minister Renuka Chowdary and former PCC president V Hanmanth Rao. Former TPCC working president J. Kusum Kumar and former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao too applied.

Nalgonda and Bhongir seats are seeing some tough competition as Congress swept in the Assembly elections. Srinidhi, daughter of Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy is keen on contesting from Nalgonda though she has not applied. Former CLP leader and K Jana Reddy is seeking Nalgonda ticket for his son K Raghuveer Reddy and in case it is denied he too might enter the fray. Patel Ramesh Reddy is another strong contender after he was denied the Suryapet Assembly ticket in the recent elections.

MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s wife too is eyeing Bhongir seat apart from Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is a close confidant of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. There are a few others like Chanagani Dayakar and Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna.

Secunderabad seat is being preferred by youngsters like party spokesperson Sama Rammohan Reddy and former Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav. Film actor Bandla Ganesh applied for the Malkajgiri seat. Gaddam Vamshi, son of Chennur MLA G Vivek, applied for the Peddapalli seat and there is a huge demand for all the reserved seats — Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Nagarkurnool. Senior leaders Mallu Ravi, A. Sampath Kumar and Manda Jaganndham are the aspirants for Nagarkurnool.

AICC secretary (Organisation) Vamshichand Reddy is eyeing the Mahabubnagar seat and has already started his preparations. R Ramya Rao, niece of former CM, K. Chandrashekhar Rao has submitted her application for the Karimangar seat.

Meeting on Feb 6

The Political Affairs Committee is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the preparations for Parliament elections and the applications are also likely to come up for discussion at the meeting.