Family members coronate Raunak Yar Jung as Nizam XI

March 02, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A section of the extended family members of the Asaf Jahi dynasty on Thursday coronated Raunak Yar Jung as Nizam XI at an event organised at Azam Function Hall in the Moghalpura area of the city. The site where marriages, engagements, and birthday parties are the norm, saw dozens of men in sherwanis and women in traditional clothes oversee the coronation of Nizam XI. Earlier, the event was expected to take place at Khaja Ka Chilla.

“There is no territory of Nizams. Raunaq Yar Jung is a representative of the family and will liaison with the government on our behalf. We needed someone to take care of the properties. Raunaq will be doing that,” informed Moiz Jung of Sahebzadagan Society.