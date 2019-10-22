Families in tow, TSRTC employees hold protest

Even as the indefinite strike by the TSRTC employees entered its 17th day, family members of several employees staged a novel demonstration titled ‘Vanta Varapu’ near the bus depot here on Monday.

They cooked food and had lunch together along with the striking staff on the roadside as part of the demonstration on the lines of similar protests held during the ‘Sakala Janula Samme’ for separate Telangana in 2011. Slogans decrying the alleged indifference of the State government towards the strike rent the air.

The demonstrators, including several women, vowed to step up the agitation to exert pressure on the government concede the long pending demands of RTC staff and save the public transport entity.

Leaders of various political parties including the CPI (M), the CPI (ML-ND), the CPI, the BJP and the TJS besides the local leaders of different associations extended their support to the agitation. Meanwhile, journalists owing allegiance to the Telangana Journalists Forum staged a ‘silent demonstration’ here expressing solidarity with the ongoing strike.

In Sangareddy too, RTC employees, along with family members, staged dharna at RTC depots across the district.

It was an eventful day in Siddipet — RTC employee Janardan Reddy climbed a water tank near the depot demanding that the government concede their demands; protesting employees attacked a driver running a bus but police came to his rescue; and then there were also reports of an RTC bus hitting an elderly person near Housing Board in the town. He was seriously injured and shifted to government hospital for treatment.

In the undivided Nizamabad district, RTC employees, along with children, staged deeksha at RTC depots. TSRTC JAC State working president Venkat Goud addressed the gathering.