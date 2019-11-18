Fall in energy demand due to good rains this kharif helps Discoms save

Copious rains recorded in the State and abundant flood received into major reservoirs in the State during the kharif season this year have not only reduced the energy consumption but also helped the two power distribution companies (Discoms) save on energy purchase costs with sizeable contribution from hydel generation.

As such, the Discoms put the energy consumption of the agriculture sector — particularly after the introduction of 24×7 free power supply from January 1, 2018 — during the peak kharif operations at 35% to 40% of the total energy consumption. However, according to senior executives of the Discoms, it was only around 20% this season, thanks to frequent and sufficient rains in most parts of Telangana.

Further, the rains have also provided relief by helping the Discoms take letters of credit (LC) for lesser amounts from banks by depositing the amount in advance so as to submit them as credit guarantee to the power producers every month since the introduction of the new system from August 1, this year. In fact, the reduced demand for energy made the Discoms ask the TS-Genco to go for generation back down in its thermal units where the generation costs were high.

“The LC burden was particularly less for September and October months, considered the peak period of kharif operations, as the energy consumption was much lesser compared to last year,” an official of the Northern Discom, where the number of farm connections is over 60% out of the total of about 25 lakh in the State, unwilling to be quoted, said. Against the consumption of 13,340 million units of energy in September-October period, it was only 10,339 MU this year.

The contribution of hydel was over 24.5% of the total energy consumed during the two months in the State as the hydel stations at Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, Pulichintala and others have contributed 2,536 MU of energy against 10,339 MU consumed in September and October. For the August-October period, the hydel contribution was about 20% of the total energy consumed in the State.

Although the energy consumption has come down comparably during the kharif season, the officials of Discoms are expecting that it would go up considerably during the rabi season due to improved groundwater table and expected increase in the rabi extent. The consumption is expected to go up during the rabi season also on the account of lifting of Godavari water with help of five pump houses of Kaleshwaram project.