Fake policeman held

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for cheating people posing as a police officer. He used to dupe people by assuring them jobs in the police department and police auctioned vehicles at cheaper prices, in return for money. Even his wife and children were not in the loop.

Syed Tanveer Razvi was arrested by Task Force (South Zone). The accused used to dress in safari, carry a walkie talkie and downloaded a mobile app that could create sounds similar to those coming from a walkie talkie and siren. He also posed as a journalist with an Urdu daily and president of the International Human Rights’ Association.

Razvi, a resident of Hussainialam, worked as a driver and security guard to improve his earnings. In 2014, he applied for the job of a Home Guard (driver) but did not succeed. Hence, he planned to earn easy money by cheating people as a fake policeman.

He posed as an assistant sub-inspector with the Task Force, Central Crime Station, and a constable with Central Zone, DCP office, Task Force, and collected ₹1-₹3 lakh from people in return for jobs as constables and Home Guards. He also cheated people assuring them police auctioned vehicles at cheaper rates.

The accused was handed over to Hussainialam Police on Wednesday. Police seized fake ID cards of the police, press and International Human Rights’ Association apart from a walkie talkie from him.