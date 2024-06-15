Fake policeman held for ‘raiding’ star hotels

A 35-year-old man who was posing as a policeman and ‘raiding’ star hotels in the city to extort money from men frequenting prostitutes was nabbed by the North Zone Task Force team.

Officials said that Jadhav Sunny was earlier arrested by the Cyberabad police for a similar offence in 2017.

A resident of Parsigutta, Hyderabad, Sunny works as an insurance agent for a firm in Somajiguda. “He opted to threaten and extort money from people to fund his gambling addiction. His plan was to target customers who book women through prostitution organisers at star hotels in Hyderabad,” said Task Force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal.

He would flash the photo of his fake police ID card on his mobile phone and threaten the victims with legal action and public exposure unless they pay him. “He cornered one such person in a star hotel located on Lower Tank Bund road and took him to the terrace to threaten him. After letting him go by snatching his gold chain, Sunny made him transfer ₹5 lakh to avoid legal action. However, he again harassed him to pay ₹5 lakh more. A total of ₹10 lakh was extorted from the him,” added the official.

Vexed by his harassment, the victim approached the police and they arrested him. Officials seized ₹3 lakh from him, along with three mobiles and a scooter. He was handed over to Gandhi Nagar police.

