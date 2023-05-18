Fake immigration racket busted, four held

May 18, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of LB Nagar, along with Neredmet police, nabbed a gang of four people running a fake immigration consultancy racket and seized fake ID cards, passports, bank documents among other things. They were illegally sending the job aspirants from India to the USA by creating fake Telangana State Government Employee identity cards, sponsorship letters and other documents, said the police.

The accused were identified as Garlapati Venkata Durga Nageshwara Siddhartha, 38, Nathala Prabhakar Rao, 48, Jakkula Nageswara, 45, and Gotukula Nagaraju, 33, said the police, adding that they also froze ₹7.02 lakh in their banks.

“Nageshwara Siddhartha has been running a consultancy called St. Anthony’s Immigrations in Secunderabad for the last six years with the help of his assistant Prabhakar Rao by charging ₹5 lakh, and initially ₹1.5 lakh as processing fee. They fraudulently use the sponsoring letter of an Indian couple residing in the U.S., copy and edit it, and make entries of the aspirants. So far, he had sent about 50 to 60 applicants to US visa interviews, of which 10 of them were able to get into the US,” said the police.

