Fake certificates gang busted in Warangal

Racket run in the guise of educational consultancies

The Warangal Police Commissioner’s Task Force on Thursday busted a gang allegedly involved in forging certificates of various universities and selling them to students aspiring to go abroad.

Two members of the gang were arrested and 22 fake certificates, a laptop, three printers, five CPUs, and three mobile phones were seized from them.

The arrested duo were identified as G Rajendra Prasad, 40, Hanamkonda, and V Naresh Rao, 29, LB Nagar, Hyderabad. Three more members of the gang – Khwaja Nayeemuddin, Srikanth Reddy and K Tirupathi are at large, police said. The duo had been running the racket in the guise of two educational consultancies one in Hanamkonda and another in Hyderabad for the past several months.

Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi appreciated the Task Force personnel for busting the gang.