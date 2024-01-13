Fake astrologer held for cheating complainant of ₹17 lakh

January 13, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South East) and Chatrinaka police arrested a person claiming to have astrological powers, promising cures for chronic ailments, and cheating people.

The police acted upon a complaint by one Srikanth Reddy, who contacted Sirigiri Manjunatha via an advertisement on a television channel. Mr. Reddy, worried about his mother’s illness, initially paid ₹2 lakh for the cure to ‘naradosha’.

Manjunatha alias Koya Raju, 38, of Warangal, publicised his enterprise, Durga Devi Jyothishyalayam, and offered remedy services with his special pujas.

In all, the accused, since November, extracted ₹17 lakh from Mr. Reddy, promising cure.

The police, arresting the accused, recovered ₹14.65 lakh cash, credit and debit cards, material being used for the special pujas. He was booked under provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.