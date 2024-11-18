Faculty, students suspended at government medical colleges in Khammam and Nalgonda after ragging allegations

Faculty and students have been suspended following complaints of two separate incidents of ragging at government medical colleges in Khammam and Nalgonda, following internal inquiries.

Assistant professor of Surgery at Government Medical College (GMC) Khammam Rahman, has been suspended after an investigation confirmed his involvement in humiliating a first-year student.

Dr. Rahman, who was also the in-charge of the college’s Anti-Ragging Committee, took a first-year student to a salon and forced him to shave his head. This act followed mockery of the student’s hairstyle by second-year students.

“The college management immediately formed a committee comprising the principal, an advocate, and an inspector from the local police station to investigate the matter. The inquiry found Dr. Rahman guilty, leading to his suspension,” Principal of Khammam GMC Rajeshwara Rao said.

At Government Medical College Nalgonda, four senior students and an intern doctor have been suspended after being found guilty of physically ragging first-year students. The incident, which occurred in the boys’ hostel on November 11, came to light the following day when the victims filed an emailed complaint.

The college’s Anti-Ragging Committee, led by Principal N. Srivani and comprising faculty members, law enforcement representatives, and specialists, conducted a detailed investigation. “The inquiry confirmed the allegations, resulting in the suspension of the involved students,” said Dr. Srivani.