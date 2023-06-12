ADVERTISEMENT

Faculty development programme on machine learning

June 12, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Department of EECE, School of Technology, GITAM, Hyderabad, is organising a three-day faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Machine Learning & Its Applications in Engineering and Technology’ on its campus from June 26-28, said T. Madhavi and K. Manjunathachari of the department.

It is designed to equip the participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to understand how machine learning algorithms can be applied to engineering and technology. The programme includes expert lectures from eminent people from industry and academics. The participants will get trained in practical understanding through hands-on practice and case studies. They also can collaborate with other peer groups for research collaboration.

The FDP is intended for academicians, research scholars and B.Tech./ M.Tech./ M.Sc. level students. The last date for registration is June 26. Interested may contact P.V. Rama Krishna, coordinator, on: 81060 21619.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US