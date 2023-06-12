Faculty development programme on machine learning

June 12, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Department of EECE, School of Technology, GITAM, Hyderabad, is organising a three-day faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Machine Learning & Its Applications in Engineering and Technology’ on its campus from June 26-28, said T. Madhavi and K. Manjunathachari of the department.

It is designed to equip the participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to understand how machine learning algorithms can be applied to engineering and technology. The programme includes expert lectures from eminent people from industry and academics. The participants will get trained in practical understanding through hands-on practice and case studies. They also can collaborate with other peer groups for research collaboration.

The FDP is intended for academicians, research scholars and B.Tech./ M.Tech./ M.Sc. level students. The last date for registration is June 26. Interested may contact P.V. Rama Krishna, coordinator, on: 81060 21619.