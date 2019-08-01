Faculty and service PGs allotted duties

With thousands of junior doctors boycotting emergency and elective surgeries, the Telangana Health Department officials issued instructions to superintendents of government tertiary care hospitals to chart contingency plans for the situation. It is a mild crisis situation for the officials as over 1,000 Post-Graduate students offer medical services at tertiary care hospitals. For instance, there are between 1,000 to 1,200 PGs at Osmania Medical College alone.

Superintendents held meeting with heads of departments on Thursday and duty charts for the next one week excluding junior doctors was prepared. Professors, associate professors, assistant professors, post-graduate students who join the course after serving at government health centres (service PGs), will be allotted duties.

Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy said that they will ensure that emergency medical services are not affected. If private hospitals too shut down the services, patients will rush to government hospitals. The official said that they are tracking the situation constantly.