Fact-finding panel seeks preservation of Khadeer’s medical records, CCTV footage

March 01, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The team demands that FIR invoking Section 302 of the IPC be filed against the four policemen who were suspended

The Hindu Bureau

A fact-finding team that went to ascertain the facts leading to the death of Khadeer Khan from Medak, who died after alleged police brutality, demanded the preservation of medical records, CCTV footage of areas where the victim was taken, and alleged that there exists no “specific FIR” against Khan.

The fact-finding team, comprising civil society members, released a statement in which they said they had visited the Medak town police station and also interacted with Khadeer’s friend Rizwan, who they said, was taken by the police from Hyderabad to Hussaini Alam in Hyderabad to pick up Khadeer. They also claimed that according to Rizwan, the gold chain theft which the victim is alleged to have been connected to, was worth ₹ 150.

“It was fake gold. Even if it was of 10 tolas, without relevant documentation, how can the police travel all the way from Medak to Hyderabad and pick somebody up and beat him brutally leading to his death,” activist Khalida Parveen said.

S Q Masood, another activist, claimed that Khadeer was not the only person who was harassed by the police personnel from Medak, who have since been suspended. He said that Khadeer’s sister and brother-in-law Moin too were targeted.

Speaking to the media, Khadeer’s wife Siddeshwari, also known as Farzana Begum, who was accompanied by her three children, said, “These policemen tried to get me to change the dates of him being picked up and released. For no fault of his, he was taken to the police station and severely beaten. On February 2, I got a call saying that he was brought to the police station on suspicion of being involved in a case. He was punished for a crime he did not commit.”

The team demanded that police top brass file an FIR, invoking Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against the four policemen who were suspended. They also demanded that the Telangana Police Manual be placed in the public domain.

