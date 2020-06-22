Facial recognition system introduced in Degree admissions

Hyderabad

22 June 2020 21:52 IST

First time in the country, says TSCHE Vice Chairman

In yet another infusion of technology in degree admissions, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has simplified the admissions process introducing real-time digital face recognition system where students need to just upload their picture and the system will generate all the details.

To utilise this, students need to download the T App Folio (Telangana Government’s App) and upload a selfie and key in a few details like the registered mobile number and Aadhaar number. In turn, it will automatically squeeze their personal details from the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) matching with the photograph submitted to the BIE during the Intermediate exams and generate a Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) ID using which students just need to choose their options of courses and colleges and submit.

“This service is applicable only for students who passed from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education as we have access to only their information. Students from other Boards can just log into the DOST website ‘https://dost.cgg.gov.in/’ and fill up their choices,” said TSCHE Vice Chairman and DOST Convenor R. Limbadri.

Mr. Limbadri recalls that Telangana was the first State to make degree admissions online ensuring that students can apply to any college from anywhere with one-time application fee payment. Earlier, students had to apply to each college of their choice paying the application fee separately at each college. Rural students used to find it hard to come all the way to towns and cities to apply. “Time and Money is saved as students can now apply for any number of colleges sitting at home,” he says.

If students are not comfortable with T App Folio they can also register with DOST at the helpline centres or MeeSeva centres. For this purpose 60 Help Line Centres (HLCs) including one State HLC, six university HLCs, 33 district HLCs and 20 college HLCs have been set up where students can personally go and register. These centres will also help students in rectifying any mismatch with Aadhaar card details and issues related to their certificates.

If a student’s mobile number is not linked with Aadhaar details, he or she can link their parents’ mobile number to their Aadhaar number. Mr. Limbadri said that an online grievance system has also been introduced integrating a WhatsApp Chatbot with 7901002200 number with the DOST system. Students can key in their issues and will get instant answers. Students can also receive updates through the Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/dost.telangana and on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dost_telangana, he said.