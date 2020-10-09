Facial recognition software helps identify missing teen

A 13-year-old autistic boy who went missing from Uttar Pradesh five years ago was traced at a child home in Assam with the help of facial recognition tool of Telangana police ‘Darpan’. He was reunited with his parents on Friday.
The boy, a resident of Handia in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, went missing from his home on July 14, 2015. Police said that in July 2015, Assam’s Golpara Police spotted him after which he was taken in by the Child Welfare Centre.
Meanwhile, the Telangana State Police began to match missing children’s photographs with photos of those who are inmates of children homes across the country using Darpan. As soon as Som’s photos were matched, they informed the Handia Police Station of the development who immediately alerted the child’s parents.
