Facebook account of BJP Sircilla candidate hacked

October 31, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP spokesperson and candidate for the Sircilla Assembly constituency, G. Rani Rudrama Reddy has complained to cyber crime police about her Facebook account being hacked on Monday. The hacker has reportedly removed all existing admins while setting a fake e-mail ID.

In her complaint, she said she tried to recover the account several times but wasn’t successful. She further claimed that the hacker had also accessed her Instagram account from her Facebook page and removed it. She alleged that Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is she pitted against from Sircilla constituency, had carried out the malicious activity to defame her.

She urged the police to take immediate and appropriate action against the hacker and restore her account.

Police transfers

In a separate complaint to the City Police Commissioner on Tuesday, senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has charged that the transfer of police officers under the direction of the Election Commission has been arbitrary and demanded an immediate review.

Inspectors posted in Sanathnagar assembly constituencies of SR Nagar, Begumpet, Ramgopalpet, Mahankali, Gandhinagar and Chilkalguda police stations are handpicked by the sitting local MLA and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, he charged.

Similarly, in the Secunderabad assembly constituency, postings have been made at the request of local MLA and deputy speaker of Telangana Assembly, T. Padma Rao. Therefore, all inspectors of Secunderabad and Sanathnagar assembly constituencies must be shifted immediately in the interest of free and fair elections. Besides these two constituencies, postings in other constituencies need to be seriously reviewed and necessary changes effected in the north, central, east, south east and south west zones.

Mr.Reddy alleged that in the south zone, inspectors have mostly been working with the “blessing of the Majlis Party bosses for years together”. He particularly mentioned Chatrinaka inspector Amboth Bhojya, whom he accused of threatening BJP Bhagyanagar district vice-president P. Venkatramana. Hence, he and others in the zone must also be transferred to ensure free and fair polls, he added.