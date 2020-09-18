Face reading software may be used to update electoral rolls

HYDERABAD

18 September 2020 21:00 IST

SEC reviews preparations for GHMC elections

In view of the fact that term of the present GHMC Council is up for expiry in February next, State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi has conducted a review meeting on preparedness for the forthcoming GHMC elections on Friday.

GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, Additional CEO, General Administration (Elections), Jyothi Buddha Prakash, and senior officials from GHMC and TSEC participated in the meeting, which discussed the issues and challenges to be faced in conducting ensuing elections.

A plan of action has been discussed to train the GHMC officials right from zonal level to circle level to acquaint them with the software applications developed by the Centre for Good Governance for preparation and publication of electoral rolls, randomisation of polling and counting personnel and election process.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Parthasarathi said technology should be used to the best extent for expeditious, error free and transparent election process with the help of CGG team. Innovations such as face recognition software should be used among other pilots after thorough scrutiny.

Considering the very poor poll turnout at 45.29% during previous elections in 2016, efforts should be made to improve the same by organising intensive voter awareness campaigns, by involving NGOs, resident welfare associations and other civil society organisations.

The meeting also discussed precautionary guidelines in view of COVID-19 pandemic, in line with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

In view of the pandemic, it has been decided to fix the number of voters at 800 per polling station. However, it is yet to be decided if EVMS are to be replaced by ballot papers to rule out the touch factor.

The Election Commissioner has advised for advance action in accessing and obtaining information about employees from GHMC area and surrounding districts for drafting them as polling personnel.

Another meeting will be held in the second week of October with zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners to chalk out a plan of action.

Mr. Parthasarathi has requested Mr. Buddha Prakash to issue instructions to the district collectors, district election officers and Electoral Registration Officers concerned, towards quick disposal of inclusions, deletions and transpositions if any in the electoral rolls, till issue of election notification.