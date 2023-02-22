FABA awards for science and technology to be presented today

February 22, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Dr. BS Bajaj Memorial Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) Excellence Award - 2023 will be conferred on former secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Renu Swarup for her outstanding contribution in promoting science and technology in the country.

Director of research at LV Prasad Eye Institute Bala Subramanian has been selected for the FABA Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions in the establishment of Genome Valley as the chairman of the State Biotechnology Advisory Committee and in popularising science and technology.

Announcing these awards, FABA executive president Reddanna said that these awards were being conferred to recognise and honour eminent personalities for their long-time contributions to biotechnology and life sciences since 2010.

University of Hyderabad (UoH) Vice-Chancellor B.J. Rao will present these awards during the Hyderabad Life Sciences Innovation Cluster meeting at the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (ICMR-NARFBR) at Genome Valley on February 23.

FABA is a non-profit society that represents 20 Asian countries with a common interest in promoting human health through advances in biotechnology.

The innovation cluster meeting is being organised by it in collaboration with Rx Propollent and ICMR-NARFBR to bring city-based academia and industry players together to promote a dialogue for creating opportunities in terms of human resource development, translational research and technology transfer, said a press release on Wednesday.