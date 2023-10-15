Eye screening project to benefit 5 lakh people

October 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) Hyderabad in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank and government healthcare facilities, has initiated an extensive community eye screening project in the Siddipet district of Telangana.

Termed ‘Closing the Gap’, the project aimed to impact more than 5 lakh individuals residing in 180 villages across 9 mandals within the district over the next four years. The project operates through LVPEI’s Secondary Eye Care Centre, known as Krishna Sindhura Eye Centre.

The strategy involves the engagement of community eye health workers, implementation of a comprehensive door-to-door eye screening program to detect individuals with eye-related issues, provision of referrals, and delivery of services at primary and secondary level eye care facilities within the district, tertiary care services will also be made available.

A representative from LVPEI expressed that the project aims to significantly reduce the current prevalence of blindness from approximately 2% to 0.3%.

