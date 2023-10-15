HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eye screening project to benefit 5 lakh people

October 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) Hyderabad in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank and government healthcare facilities, has initiated an extensive community eye screening project in the Siddipet district of Telangana.

Termed ‘Closing the Gap’, the project aimed to impact more than 5 lakh individuals residing in 180 villages across 9 mandals within the district over the next four years. The project operates through LVPEI’s Secondary Eye Care Centre, known as Krishna Sindhura Eye Centre.

The strategy involves the engagement of community eye health workers, implementation of a comprehensive door-to-door eye screening program to detect individuals with eye-related issues, provision of referrals, and delivery of services at primary and secondary level eye care facilities within the district, tertiary care services will also be made available.

A representative from LVPEI expressed that the project aims to significantly reduce the current prevalence of blindness from approximately 2% to 0.3%.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.