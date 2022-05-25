Eye on PHCs in Telangana: orders issued to nominate nodal officer

Three cameras will be set up at each PHC — one in the out-patient room, one focussed on the pharmacist, and another on the lab technician. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

Another step has been taken towards installation of surveillance cameras at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Urban PHCs (UPHCs) in the State. Directions have been issued to District Medical and Health Officers to nominate a nodal officer to coordinate with a central public enterprise for the works.

At the beginning of this month, Health Minister T. Harish Rao had stated that cameras were being installed at 636 PHCs and 232 UPHCs. Three cameras will be set up at each PHC — one in the out-patient room where the medical officer offers consultations, one focussed on the pharmacist, and another on the lab technician.

Officials and collectors can monitor the works at the health facilities by accessing the camera feed. Health officials said the surveillance is aimed at effective utilisation of human resources. A pilot project was conducted in a few health centres to test out the initiative.