ADVERTISEMENT

Eye on local body elections, Mahesh Goud kicks off party meetings in districts

Published - September 21, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud speaks at a review meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

After being appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Mahesh Kumar Goud gave an impetus to the party by reviewing its work in three districts on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meetings with Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad district leaders discussed strategies to be adopted by the party in the upcoming local body elections, measures to reach out to people with government schemes and countering the propaganda of Opposition parties.

Mr. Goud said that people were happy with the Congress government but there was a need to reach out to more people to ensure that Congress sweeps the local body polls. There is a positive environment in the State given the welfare schemes launched by our government and people will always be with the party. However, party workers should not relax, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint meetings in the three districts saw AICC in-charge of TG Deepa Dasmunshi and AICC in-charge secretary Viswanathan participate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from Ministers and party in-charges, the meetings were attended by MLAs, MPs, MLCs, DCC presidents, TPCC office-bearers, corporation chairmen, and State presidents of affiliated societies.

Minister Konda Surekha from Warangal, In-charge Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Adviser to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, MP Kavya and others participated at the Warangal review meet.

In-charge Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ministers Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adviser Harkara Venugopal, and MP Vamsi Krishna participated in the Karimnagar district meeting.

In-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, government advisers Shabbir Ali, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, former Minister Sudarshan Reddy, and MP Suresh Shetkar participated at the Nizamabad district meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US