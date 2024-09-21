Eye on local body elections, Mahesh Goud kicks off party meetings in districts

After being appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Mahesh Kumar Goud gave an impetus to the party by reviewing its work in three districts on Saturday.

The meetings with Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad district leaders discussed strategies to be adopted by the party in the upcoming local body elections, measures to reach out to people with government schemes and countering the propaganda of Opposition parties.

Mr. Goud said that people were happy with the Congress government but there was a need to reach out to more people to ensure that Congress sweeps the local body polls. There is a positive environment in the State given the welfare schemes launched by our government and people will always be with the party. However, party workers should not relax, he said.

Joint meetings in the three districts saw AICC in-charge of TG Deepa Dasmunshi and AICC in-charge secretary Viswanathan participate.

Apart from Ministers and party in-charges, the meetings were attended by MLAs, MPs, MLCs, DCC presidents, TPCC office-bearers, corporation chairmen, and State presidents of affiliated societies.

Minister Konda Surekha from Warangal, In-charge Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Adviser to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, MP Kavya and others participated at the Warangal review meet.

In-charge Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ministers Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adviser Harkara Venugopal, and MP Vamsi Krishna participated in the Karimnagar district meeting.

In-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, government advisers Shabbir Ali, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, former Minister Sudarshan Reddy, and MP Suresh Shetkar participated at the Nizamabad district meeting.